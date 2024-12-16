ORG launches updated position paper on the Freedom of Information Act, 2017

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) has released its updated Position Paper on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), 2017.

According to ORG, the document underscores ORG’s continued advocacy for the full implementation of FOIA and highlights its vital role in advancing transparency, accountability, and citizen empowerment in The Bahamas.

The FOIA, passed in 2017, remains only partially implemented, leaving Bahamians without the critical tools needed to access government-held information. This limits citizens’ ability to scrutinize public decisions, participate in governance, and hold institutions accountable. ORG’s updated position paper outlines the significant benefits of a fully operational FOIA, including its potential to strengthen public trust, deter corruption, and foster inclusive economic growth.

Since its passage, some progress has been made, such as the appointment of an Information Commissioner and the establishment of the FOIA Unit. However, significant challenges remain, including limited funding, delays in appointing trained information managers, and a lack of public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on how to use the FOIA.

The position paper calls for immediate action to address these issues, urging the government to fully fund the FOIA Unit, finalize and publish regulations, and launch public education initiatives to inform citizens of their rights under the Act.

ORG’s position paper also explores the transformative impact full implementation could have on The Bahamas, from leveling the playing field for small and medium-sized enterprises to ensuring transparency in public procurement, environmental oversight, and service delivery. This tool has the potential to empower Bahamians, strengthen democratic processes, and enhance public trust in government.

“As allegations of corruption and public trust deficits dominate national conversations, the need for full implementation of the FOIA has never been clearer,” said Matt Aubry, Executive Director of ORG.

“Transparency is the antidote to these challenges, empowering citizens with the tools to hold their leaders accountable and ensure decisions are made in the public’s best interest. The FOIA is not just a policy—it’s a promise of fairness, equity, and integrity that Bahamians deserve.”

Mr Aubry added: “This legislation is not just about access to information; it’s about empowering Bahamians to actively shape their nation’s future.”

To read the full position paper and learn more about ORG’s advocacy efforts, visit www.orgbahamas.com.