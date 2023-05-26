ORG introduces community surveys to encourage active citizen participation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) has announced the implementation of community surveys as part of its Active Citizens Bahamas (ACB) campaign. According to a press release, the initiative seeks to empower Bahamians to positively impact their communities by providing a platform for contributing valuable input to community decision-makers.

The initial series of surveys will focus on gathering perspectives from residents of New Providence and the Family Islands, addressing the most pressing issues they face in their day-to-day lives and exploring their desired involvement in addressing these challenges.

Steffon Evans, Assistant Director of ORG, expressed enthusiasm for the community surveys, stating that they expand the organization’s reach and provide additional perspectives.

“The insights gained so far from the Active Citizens sessions have been truly enlightening, but we cannot physically reach everyone everywhere. Our surveys provide a means to expand our reach and gain additional perspectives,” Evans remarked.

He emphasized that when citizens feel their ideas and opinions matter, they are more likely to take responsibility in their communities and participate in efforts to improve the country, whether in crime reduction, education enhancement, or environmental preservation.

According to the United Nations, community surveys play a crucial role in understanding the specific needs of a country’s communities and addressing them in a timely manner.

Given the archipelagic nature of The Bahamas, ORG believes regular surveys can serve as a valuable tool for Bahamian decision-makers, enabling them to gather information that reflects the views and needs of citizens.

Matthew Aubry, Executive Director of ORG, acknowledged the challenges associated with conducting surveys in the post-COVID Bahamian context but highlighted their effectiveness when used consistently alongside other forms of public consultation.

“These surveys build upon our previous successful initiatives at ORG and align with our commitment to promoting best practices in public consultation, which include regular community meetings, online forums, green papers, and other forms of dialogue,” Aubry said.

The first survey of the three-part series is now available on ORG’s official website, and the group indicated that subsequent surveys will be released every two weeks.