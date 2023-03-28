ORG founder Robert Myers steps down as Chairman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) has announced that businessman Robert Myers has stepped down as Chair of the Board after almost eight years of leading the organization.

Myers, one of ORG’s founders, played a crucial role in establishing ORG’s non-partisan mission and driving its growth to become a leading voice for accountable governance, economic development, and education reform in the Bahamas. Mr. Myers will remain on the ORG Board and Vice Chair Galen Saunders will take over as Interim Chair.

As he remits the role, Myers fondly reflected on his tenure and recognized the importance of yielding to the future.

“I am incredibly proud to have chaired the foundation for over seven years, and it has been an honor and pleasure serving alongside my fellow board members. I am also proud of the many accomplishments and works in which the ORG team, all its members, and generous donors have played a part,” he said.

“For the sustainability of any organization, it is essential to make way for new leadership. As such, I have stepped down as Chair and look forward to ORG remaining focused on the principles with which it was founded, and I look forward to supporting all that it provides the people of the Bahamas.”

On Myer’s time with ORG, Interim Chair Galen Saunders noted: “As a result of Mr Myers’ leadership, ORG has achieved significant progress in advancing its core issues and influencing public policy. His tireless advocacy, data-driven policy approach, and personal commitment to the Bahamas have been instrumental in shaping ORG’s positive impact and legacy.

“Since his time as Chairman of The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce, Myers’ drive and unfettered determination have inspired me. He has spearheaded some of the most important initiatives ever taken on behalf of the Chamber and the Bahamian business community. Mr. Myers did all this while balancing geopolitical issues and their ultimate impact on the general socioeconomic position of the country as it relates to the development of The Bahamas and the welfare of our people.”

ORG Executive Director Matt Aubry also recognized Myers’ contribution to responsible governance.

“Robert Myers’ contribution to ORG has been invaluable, and our team is immensely grateful for his leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication. His passion for responsible governance and social justice has inspired many Bahamians and impacted our society,” Mr. Aubry said.

Mr. Myers’ decision to step down from leadership comes as ORG prepares for a new phase of growth and development, currently undergoing a strategic planning exercise to build on its achievements and expand its impact on critical issues affecting The Bahamas.

On assuming his new role as Interim Chair, Saunders shared his pride in the work he has contributed to thus far.

“During the coming weeks and months, I will assume the interim positions of Chairman of the board and Council President as we strategize to select a new leader to fill these roles and oversee the continued development of the ORG Bahamas Foundation,” he remarked.

“Myers has shined like a beacon since establishing the Organization for Responsible governance. His vision for this country’s true and productive development and its people mirrors mine. This is why I was very pleased and proud to assist in creating and developing ORG as a founder some eight years ago, and today I’m just as proud to lead ORG into a new phase of success.”

Saunders added: “ORG has become well-positioned to achieve its goal of promoting and ensuring, for the first time, true transparency, accountability, and good governance in aspects of our country’s proper and efficient development. We endeavor to be the ever-watchful eye on behalf, and in the best interest, of the Bahamian people – now and in the future.”