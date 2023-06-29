ORG ‘encouraged’ by government’s plans to advance National Development Plan

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A governance reformer said yesterday he was ‘encouraged’ by government’s plans to advance the National Development Plan, adding that his organisation is prepared to dedicate significant time and effort to bring it to effect.

Matt Aubry, the Organization for Responsible Governance’s (ORG) executive director told Eyewitness News,

“As a long standing advocate for adoption of the a National Development plan, ORG was encouraged to hear that the Governments plans to advance the National Development Plan. This was also referenced in the Blueprint for Change and by the Prime Minister at a conference last year. More assertive movement on the process is welcome. To support open and accountable governance, having a transparent and accessible plan, which has been well consulted with stakeholders across all the sectors is critical.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis during his budget date wrap up earlier this week noted that the government has re-appointed the National Development Plan committee.

Davis said, “We are currently reviewing recommendations for the steering committee to oversee the work. We have included civil society, the business community, labour and religious leadership on the committee. Additionally, the government will appoint a secretariat to support the implementation of the work. We already have an initial draft legislation that will create the framework for implementation. We eagerly look forward to having a completed and updated National Development Plan, and implementation plan along with supporting legislation tabled for debate in Parliament.”

Aubry noted that advancing the National Development Plan is an opportunity to drive sustainable progress on some of the challenges that have limited with the Bahamas for many decades. “The NDP can be non partisan effort that citizens can monitor and contribute which will ensure continuity in reform and build public trust and participation,” said Aubry.

He added, “It also will help with the Bahamas adherence to international conventions and treaties such as those that relate to human rights, accessibility for persons with Disabilities, the Sustainable Development Goals and Climate change mitigation. ORG encourages Bahamians to let their MPs know that this remains a priority which needs to be brought for consultation, debate and passage in the short term. ORG is prepared to dedicate significant time and effort to bring the NDP into effect.”