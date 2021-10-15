ORG Education sets eyes on second GBV cohort

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After a successful first run of the Me, You, Us Youth Saloon program, the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) Education’s arm is now recruiting for its second cohort of young adults to participate in the next iteration of the gender-based violence program.

Open to activists and changemakers between 16 and 24, the initiative will engage youth groups in a unique opportunity to address gender-based violence in The Bahamas. Youth groups interested in applying for the program can register at www.orgbahamas.com/org_education_programs.

The deadline to apply for the program is October 18, 2021.

Tiffany A Bain, ORG Education’s consultant and director of the saloon, said: “Gender-based violence is a community health problem which impacts one in three women and girls worldwide.

“It deals directly with violence which makes a person a target based on their sex or gender and includes things like sexual assault, street harassment, youth marriages and intimate partner violence.

“While women and girls are amongst the most vulnerable, it also extends to children and the LGBTQIA+ community as at the root, the problem is centered around the unjustified social entitlement to police the bodies of others and deny them personal autonomy.”

ORG’s Me, You, Us Youth Saloon will allow its participants to learn more about gender-based violence and its impact through workshops with ORG’s partners, which will give them an opportunity to design interventions to impact their communities.

The initiative will train and support members from three youth organizations to design and implement programs aimed at reducing gender-based violence in the country and will include:

A short education and program design seminar.

A budget to realize their programs.

A digital community-based platform to discuss their designs and impact.

ORG will collaborate with a range of local organizations, stakeholders and community leaders with experience and expertise in the areas of youth development and gender affairs. These partners will serve as mentors, lead training workshops and provide guidance as participants develop their programs.

To learn more about the Me, You, Us Youth Saloon, visit ORG’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ORGBahFoundation.