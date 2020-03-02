ORG apprenticeship program gets students work-ready

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Organization for Responsible Governance, C R Walker Senior High School, and their partners have teamed up to launch an apprenticeship program.

The initiative is dedicated to enhancing job readiness and improving future prospects for under-performing or non-traditional learners.

The program was launched last year during the Fall term.

Students got their first on site experience, visiting Bon Vivants Café and Young’s Fine Wines to learn about careers in service, food & beverage, marketing and wholesale distribution.

Students from the program heard from Bon Vivants Co-Owner and Young’s VP Kyle Jones; Marketing Manager, Joanne Robertson, and General Manager Stefon Lockhart about their own career journeys, transferable skills for success, the importance of attitude, and nailing the job interview.

Tiffany A. Bain, ORG’s Education Consultant and Interim Engagement Coordinator, said this was the first of what she hopes is many educational outings for the program participants.

“The students were engaged and had an awesome time, we can’t thank our hosts Bon Vivants and Young’s Fine Wines, nor our partners at Bahamas Experience Tours, who provided transportation,” Bain said.

“Private sector partnership in education and youth development is a crucial link in developing brighter future for young Bahamians.

“Exposure to professional and workplace environments is key to instilling important work skills for students and our aim is to not only have additional workplace visits but to secure short-term work placement for each of the program’s participants.

Bain added: “We would love to have additional private sector partners and encourage businesses interested to step forward and contact ORG.”

The ORG Apprenticeship Program was designed to increase educational opportunities and job-readiness through interventions designed to facilitate socio-emotional learning, improve self-efficacy, introduce skill development, and ultimately empower marginalized youth.

The program creates alternative pathways for education and employment in youth underserved by the traditional education system.

To date, 13 students are enrolled in the program.

Businesses interested in mentoring, apprenticing or hosting a workplace excursion should contact ORG at info@orgbahamas.com.