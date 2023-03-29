Opposition urges government to “act with a sense of urgency” in crime fight

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Opposition yesterday called on the government to “act with a sense of urgency” and take the lead in the fight against crime following the brazen shooting of a police officer early Tuesday morning.

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Shannon Cartwright in a statement yesterday said that the scourge of crime continues to take a toll on Bahamian society and on the men and women of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“We offer our prayers and speedy recovery for the officer injured in the most recent shooting incident in the capital. Despite promises by the government to tackle crime in a significant way, murders and gun violence continue to escalate at record pace with 25 murders in the first quarter of 2023. A year and a half into the governance of the Davis administration, the Bahamian people feel no more secure, though the government has promised major progress on anti-crime measures,” wrote Cartwright.

He noted that in March 2022, the Opposition while presenting 46 anti-crime recommendations to the government, emphasized the need to engage in strategic planning among all stakeholders in law enforcement, government, the church and civil society.

“Those suggestions seem to have fallen on deaf ears. While we have consistently acknowledged that crime is not a political issue, we have also been resolute in stating that it is the responsibility of government however to lead and respond swiftly and adequately to the state of crime in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Cartwright said.

“We call upon the government to act with a sense of urgency, focus and resolve to restore the peace, tranqulity and confidence as Bahamians across our nation plead for law and order on our streets and in our communities.”

Police confirmed yesterday that they have three men in custody in connection with the Tuesday morning shooting during which a police officer was shot in the face. Two of the men were on bail for serious offenses.

According to reports, around 12:30 am Tuesday, officers attached to “Operation Ceasefire” were on routine patrol on Robinson Road east of East Street when they observed a black Nissan Note, with three male occupants traveling west on Robinson Road at a high rate of speed. As the officers attempted to stop the vehicle using their beacon lights, the rear seat passenger of the Note opened fire on them, resulting in the driver of the police cruiser being shot to the face. The officer was taken to hospital via a marked police vehicle where he is listed in stable condition.

Police later recovered the vehicle in the Gardens Hills area and two men ages 20 and 25, were arrested. A search of the immediate area by officers of the K9 Unit led to the discovery of a large quantity of marijuana.