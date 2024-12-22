Watch ILTV Live
Opposition Senator expresses concern with criminal activity following mass shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In the wake of a tragic mass shooting on Saturday morning that claimed the lives of two men and left three others, including a minor, hospitalized, Opposition Senator Maxine Seymour is urging the community to remain vigilant while calling on the government to intensify efforts against crime in the capital.

Reflecting on the incident, Seymour highlighted the brazen behavior of the assailants who entered a barbershop in broad daylight to target their victims, showing a disregard for the innocent men, women, and children present in the establishment.

She emphasized the importance of residents looking out for each other and themselves, especially during the holiday season.

On Saturday morning, shortly after 9:00 am, police responded to reports of gunfire at a barbershop located on Bernard Road. Two men succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while an adult male, an adult female, and a minor were taken to the hospital by private vehicle for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

