Opposition Leader Pintard criticizes Davis over industrial action and labour discontent

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Leader of the Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Michael Pintard, via a press statement issued Sunday night, suggested that the nation’s leader has been too “preoccupied with parties, travel, and photo ops,” to provide any “meaningful,” solutions to the bevy of issues presented by over one dozen unions in country; tempers have reached a boiling point for members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) who allege that government has failed to live up to its obligations, the unions now intend to stage a mass sickout over the next two days.

Pintard asserted that Prime Minister Philip Davis’ late response, which came via a statement issued two days after rumblings first emerged concerning an impending sick-out, is evidence that he has watched union tensions escalate in plain sight, but did nothing to proactively address the issues.

Pintard said “For several days, the threat of industrial action involving up to fourteen unions has been brewing, with workers voicing frustration and discontent. It is strange, then, that Prime Minister Davis claims to be caught off guard by this development. His last-minute statement is a desperate attempt to imply he’s been paying attention to an issue that has been escalating in plain sight.”

“Mr. Davis must know that Bahamians have drawn their own conclusions. They believe he has been preoccupied with parties, travel, and photo ops. He claims to be open to dialogue, but dialogue without action is meaningless. Words alone are not enough—After years of empty promises and misplaced priorities, the chickens have come home to roost.”

Pintard further lamented, “Workers are fed up with a government that dismisses legitimate concerns, disrespects union leaders, and routinely fails to honor agreements. Far too many senior public servants have been sidelined by this government, while consultants and retirees are handed control of key government agencies in blatant disregard of industrial agreements. Far too many laws have been ignored, and industrial protocols violated.”

The opposition leader’s statement also highlighted that “Hundreds of workers remain in limbo, waiting to be regularized despite the cabinet’s prior decision to
confirm them.”

Prime Minister Davis has expressed his disappointment in the unions’ decision to take industrial action and cited personal attempts to reach President of the TUC, Obie Ferguson which proved fruitless.

In a voice memo to union members, President Ferguson said that the union had been upholding its part in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with the Davis administration before they took office, but noted that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), now government, has given empty promises and failed to close negotiations.

Pintard, underscoring the sentiments of the union head, said, “Instead of following established protocols to resolve pressing issues such as promotions, reclassifications, and overdue payments, the Davis administration has a habit of ignoring legitimate concerns and pointing fingers at past FNM governments.”

Among the concerns that have reportedly forced the TUC to take industrial action are: appointments, confirmations, promotions, reclassifications, allowances, loss of vacations, outstanding industrial agreements and, in some instances, employers refusing to come to the table.

