Opposition leader tests positive for COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Leader Philip Davis has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently in hospital.

In a voice note, Davis confirmed he received a positive test result this morning.

He went into hospital yesterday to be examined along with Senator Dr Michael Darville; however, no further details were provided concerning the Progressive Liberal Party senator.

In the voice note, Davis said: “In the last six weeks, more than 1,000 Bahamians have learnt they have tested positive for COVID virus.

“This morning, I learnt the same thing. I am in hospital receiving excellent care. My family and I thank you for the many prayers and well wishes we have received. We all owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the nurses, doctors, and the health care workers who are working day and night. Please include them in your prayers also.”

Davis said: “One of the greatest strengths as people is how we care for each other. Let’s find new ways to do this now, look out for your neighbors, buy an extra bag of grocers for a friend in need, and check on someone who may need your support.

“In God’s grace and blessings, may they continually to be for The Bahamas, and I know as we rely on God’s grace and blessings, I know that brighter days are ahead of all of us.”

He added: “Thank you, I love you.”

Davis is the first parliamentarian confirmed to have tested positive for the virus since the country identified its first case in mid-March.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health confirmed a record 133 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 1,252.

There were 102 new cases confirmed in New Providence – the highest number recorded in a single day for any island.

Among those new infections, Andros recorded its first case of the virus.

There were 10 new cases in Grand Bahama, 13 in Abaco, two in the Berry Islands, one in Inagua and four other cases were still pending.

There were 1,072 active cases, including 37 hospitalized cases.

As of yesterday, there were 672 confirmed cases in New Providence, 456 in Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini, 44 in Abaco, 14 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, five in Exuma, one in Eleuthera and two in Inagua; and one in Andros.