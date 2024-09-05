Opposition insists govt is being ‘soft’ on crime matters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement, Shanendon Cartwright, is calling for the government to prioritize a national security framework “that puts our nation on a road to addressing both preventative and enforcement policies,” following the most recent incident that occurred on Thursday morning which saw an adult male gunned down reportedly in front of his family.
This morning’s incident raised the murder count to 86, according to Eyewitness News’ records.
Cartwright asserted that the Davis administration is being soft on crime and likened the streets of the capital to a war zone, noting that “bloodshed, bullets and grieving families are all too commonplace and are almost daily occurrences.”
According to Cartwright, the opposition has made numerous recommendations to the government that include both immediate and long-term strategies to address what he calls “this epidemic of crime and gun violence.”
He urged the government to bring all stakeholders together with a sense of urgency to craft real strategies.