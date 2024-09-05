Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Opposition insists govt is being ‘soft’ on crime matters

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement, Shanendon Cartwright, is calling for the government to prioritize a national security framework “that puts our nation on a road to addressing both preventative and enforcement policies,” following the most recent incident that occurred on Thursday morning which saw an adult male gunned down reportedly in front of his family.
 
This morning’s incident raised the murder count to 86, according to Eyewitness News’ records.
 
Cartwright asserted that the Davis administration is being soft on crime and likened the streets of the capital to a war zone, noting that “bloodshed, bullets and grieving families are all too commonplace and are almost daily occurrences.”
 
According to Cartwright, the opposition has made numerous recommendations to the government that include both immediate and long-term strategies to address what he calls “this epidemic of crime and gun violence.”
 
He urged the government to bring all stakeholders together with a sense of urgency to craft real strategies.

Polls

Should political parties be required to disclose where and who they get campaign donations from?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should political parties be required to disclose where and who they get campaign donations from?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture