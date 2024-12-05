Opposition Deputy Leader hurls mace outside H.O.A.

Please enable JavaScript
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a scene reminiscent of a pivotal moment in Bahamian parliamentary history, the House of Assembly was thrown into turmoil yesterday when the historic mace was hurled outside during a heated session. The incident escalated tensions, prompting substantial police presence and even some injuries.
This unrest followed a protest that spiraled out of control outside the halls of parliament.