Opposition criticizes A&E renovation delays

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Free National Movement Chairman Dr. Duane Sands chastised the Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville for what he described as immense delays in completing the Accident and Emergency renovations at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Sands who formally served as Minister of Health in the previous administration led the commencement of the renovations in 2019 but stepped down in 2020. He asserted that there is still much work to be done on the department which was promised to be completed by the beginning of November.

