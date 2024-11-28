Watch ILTV Live
Opposition calls for resignations following Federal Indictment of high-rank officers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Opposition Free National Movement is now calling for the resignation of the Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe and an investigation into the Royal Bahamas Police Force following the arrest and charges brought against two high-ranking officers of the armed forces in federal court on Monday.

Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis, who oversaw aviation operations for the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and Chief Petty Officer Darrin Roker were named among 13 Bahamian nationals facing charges related to the trafficking of cocaine through Bahamian borders into the United States.

Chairman of the Free National Movement, Dr. Duane Sands asserted that the matter paints a terrible picture of The Bahamas and that the Bahamian people are owed action on the issue. His comments were echoed by Opposition leader Michael Pintard who drew on the idea that such issues contribute to the skepticism that exists for many regarding the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

