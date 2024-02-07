Opposition abstains from vote on Bail Act amendments

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- All Free National Movement Opposition members abstained their votes on amendments to the Bail Act Wednesday morning.

The Act was tabled by Prime Minister Philip Davis last week who charged that it would revoke bail for repeat offenders. He explained that it does not prevent one from reapplying for bail and that the decision would still lie within the judiciary to consider bail. This followed pronouncements by other government officials who said amendments to the Bail Act were not necessary. This is despite police officials reporting that the majority of murder victims last year were people who were out on bail.

The Opposition has disagreed with the government’s amendments and tabled amendments of their own today to the Act. They called on the government to reduce the backlog of cases, among other measures to reduce crime.