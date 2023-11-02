OPM says PM’s son received no FTX funding

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Office of The Prime Minister last night in a statement said that Christopher Davis, the son of Prime Minister Philip Davis, had a single meeting with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to learn more about NFTs and that neither he nor his non-profit received any funding as a result of that encounter.

US prosecutors on Tuesday questioned Bankman-Fried at this fraud trial whether he offered Prime Minister Davis’ son a job. Bankman-Fried conceded that he had “offered to have a talk” with him.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister noted that Christopher Davis, the son of the Prime Minister, is an author and researcher on the history of slavery in The Bahamas. Davis is also the founder of a non-profit organization called Sankofa Flamingo, which strengthens Bahamian ties to historical roots in Africa and promotes Junkanoo in Africa.

“In the Fall of 2022, Sankofa Flamingo was exploring ways to use NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, to benefit Junkanoo artists, straw vendors and others whose artistry would be represented in digital form and traded online. In the Fall of 2022, FTX was one of the most prominent exchanges for the trade of digital assets, including NFTs. NFTs were thought to hold great promise for providing artists with a new revenue stream to support their work,” the statement noted.

“Christopher Davis and a fellow non-profit colleague had a single meeting with Mr. Bankman-Fried to learn more about NFTs. Neither Christopher nor his non-profit received any funding as a result of the meeting,” it continued.