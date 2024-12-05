OPM releases statement on request from President Trump team on deportation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –

The Office of the Prime Minister has issued a statement addressing recent reports concerning a proposal from the Trump transition team in the United States for The Bahamas to accept deportation flights.

The statement clarified that while the proposal was presented to the Government of The Bahamas, it was thoroughly reviewed and decisively rejected by Prime Minister Davis.

“The Bahamas simply does not have the resources to accommodate such a request,” the statement read, emphasizing that the Prime Minister’s priorities remain centered on addressing the needs and concerns of the Bahamian people.

The statement also confirmed that since rejecting the proposal, there has been no further engagement or discussions with the Trump transition team or any other entity on the matter.