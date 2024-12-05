Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

OPM releases statement on request from President Trump team on deportation

0
SHARES
483
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –

The Office of the Prime Minister has issued a statement addressing recent reports concerning a proposal from the Trump transition team in the United States for The Bahamas to accept deportation flights.

The statement clarified that while the proposal was presented to the Government of The Bahamas, it was thoroughly reviewed and decisively rejected by Prime Minister Davis.

“The Bahamas simply does not have the resources to accommodate such a request,” the statement read, emphasizing that the Prime Minister’s priorities remain centered on addressing the needs and concerns of the Bahamian people.

The statement also confirmed that since rejecting the proposal, there has been no further engagement or discussions with the Trump transition team or any other entity on the matter.

Polls

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander's national address on the recent US indictment of Bahamians was....

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander's national address on the recent US indictment of Bahamians was....

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture