OPM releases statement after yet another daylight murder

NASSAU BAHAMAS — After another chilling daylight murder in the capital, the Office of the Prime Minister released a statement extending condolences to the family of the individual who was killed on January 11 on Lily of the Valley Corner.

“In this moment of profound sorrow, our hearts also go out to the minor who is currently battling for life in critical condition,” it read.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with them and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence.”

The Prime Minister commends the Royal Bahamas Police Force for their “swift and effective response” in apprehending a suspect.

“In light of this tragedy, the Government reaffirms its commitment to a cross-government and whole-of-society approach to combating crime. We are dedicated to hunting down any criminal element that seeks to disrupt the peace and harmony of The Bahamas,” the statement continued.

“The Prime Minister emphasizes that there will be zero safe havens in our country for those who choose a path of crime and violence. Every necessary resource will be mobilized, and every legal measure will be enforced to protect our citizens and uphold the rule of law.”