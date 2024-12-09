Watch ILTV Live
OPM officials advise JCNP to seek legal counsel before decision

NASSAU,BAHAMAS —  Eyewitness News understands that representatives of the government wrote to JCNP chairman Dion Miller advising them to seek legal counsel following their decision to cancel the upcoming Junkanoo Parades.

In a leaked email sent to Miller from Dir of Communications Latrae Rahming, Miller was asked to have their legal representative contact the Attorney General, Ryan Pinder whose office, Miller suggested the latter came from.

Rahming in the email also addressed suggestions he said came from Miller regarding the Prime Minister’s involvement relating to his brother Trevor Davis who is the leader of the breakaway group, “The Way Forward”.

“As the leader of the entity, the government — and by extension, the Bahamian people — is your stakeholder and partner,” Rahming wrote.

“There is no undermining of the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture (MYSC) or its Minister.

“These are not separate entities; there is only one Government, and the Government has one unified position.”

