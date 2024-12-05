Watch ILTV Live
OPM not concerned that ex-police chief investigation with slip through the cracks amid new commissioner appointment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – There remains confidence that police officials will keep their promise to provide an update on corruption allegations levied against the former head of the Criminal Investigation Department Michael Johnson by the end of the year.

OPM’s communications director, Latrae Rahming said “The Police Force itself is committed to that timeline.”

The investigation has been underway since early July after voicenotes surfaced, purportedly capturing alleged conversations about a financial quid-pro-quo arrangement between Johnson and an alleged gang leader.

Johnson was subsequently placed on garden leave pending the investigation.

Questions about officials staying on track with their timeline came as a result of a stunning resignation by Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander who stepped down on Wednesday, days after a United States federal indictment implicated Bahamian police officer, Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis in a major cocaine trafficking ring since May 2021.

Fernander told reporters months ago that by the end of the year, the investigation will be completed, and “the chips will fall where they may.”

Polls

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander's national address on the recent US indictment of Bahamians was....

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
