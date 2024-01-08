OPM tempers Mitchell’s statement on Freedom of Information

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Prime Minister’s Office (OPM) “wishes to make clear” that the Davis administration is committed to implementing the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), following seemingly contradictory comments from a Cabinet Minister that the Opposition Leader described as “off-script.”

Foreign Affairs Minister and PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell raised eyebrows last week when he stated: “We oppose this Freedom of Information Act idea.”

His comments struck a noticeably different tone than the Davis administration’s statements on the Act thus far.

OPM’s brief statement was released over the weekend in the wake of concerns raised by Opposition Leader Michael Pintard and the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) regarding recent remarks by Prime Minister Philip Davis related to the Act’s priority to the administration.

OPM further wrote: “Minister Mitchell, in a recent Nassau Guardian article, affirmed that the government is actively moving forward with the FOIA’s implementation. This step underscores our unwavering dedication to ensuring transparency and accountability in governance, integral to our democratic principles and the public’s right to information.”

However, Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard spotlighted Mitchell’s comments, arguing that he “said the quiet part out loud” and was speaking on behalf of the Cabinet.

Pintard claimed that the delay on FOIA was not a matter of competing priorities and suggested that the Davis administration has something to hide.

Calling OPM’s release “blatantly false,” Pintard said: “We remind everyone that Mr. Mitchell speaks for the PLP as party chairman. As a cabinet minister, he speaks for the entire Davis administration.

“We all heard what Minister Mitchell said from his very own lips. His comments could in no way be interpreted as an affirmation of the Davis Administration’s commitment to FOIA, as the Prime Minister’s office unapologetically attempted to spin. Their statement is an insult to the intelligence of the Bahamian people.”

The Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) also released a statement and called for ‘swift action’ to achieve the complete implementation of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), noting that the insufficient prioritization of this law over the past two administrations has impeded the public’s fundamental right to information.

ORG acknowledged recent comments made by Prime Minister Philip Davis, who recently told the media that implementing the Freedom of Information Act is not currently among his top priorities, pointing to the need to address the cost of living, among other matters.

However, he affirmed his commitment to fulfilling the long-promised pledge to enact the system during his current term fully. Davis emphasized that addressing the challenges faced by struggling Bahamians takes precedence now.

ORG said FOIA is a pivotal piece of legislation that upholds the fundamental principles of democracy: government accountability, transparency, and public participation in national decision-making processes.

ORG further noted that the law is designed to give the public access to most government-held information, enabling citizens to hold their government accountable and make informed choices.