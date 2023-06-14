OPM confirms Watson’s appointment as BCB general manager

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Office of the Prime Minister yesterday confirmed that Press Secretary Clint Watson will take on the role of General Manager of The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB), effective June 16th.

“Clint Watson has served with distinction in the role of Press Secretary, building a robust press architecture from the ground up. He played a critical role in building the first-ever full-time Press Office in the OPM, a pioneering move that has substantially improved the government’s communications with the public.His many initiatives have transformed the way that the government communicates with the media and the public, helping to make this administration the most transparent in Bahamian history,” the OPM said in a statement.

The statement continued, “His many initiatives have transformed the way that the government communicates with the media and the public, helping to make this administration the most transparent in Bahamian history. Watson’s weekly live press conferences ushered in a new era of accessibility and transparency. Mr. Watson used his Office to support and promote many small Bahamian-owned businesses, many of which started during the pandemic.In addition, the weekly Cabinet Briefings have given reporters regular, structured access to ministers, which has resulted in more informed briefings, and ended the need for haphazard interviews conducted on-the-fly.

The statement concluded, “Having successfully launched a News Station, we look forward to seeing the results of Watson’s innovative and visionary approach to helping the BCB fulfil its mission to inform, educate and entertain.”