NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Office of The Prime Minister has confirmed that there will be no new fees added to electricity bills.

OPM Acting Press Secretary Keishla Adderley says that a $5 late fee was on the table for consideration; however, due to the current economic climate “the Davis administration did not vote in favor of that decision.”

The proposed $5 late fee was a part of ongoing discussions to devise a plan that would alleviate legacy debt at Bahamas Power & Light.