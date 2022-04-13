OPERATION NOT DISCRIMINATION: Super Value clarifies reasoning for reduced Holiday Hours at inner-city stores

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Super Value’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Debra Symonette yesterday sought to clarify the reasoning behind the food store chain’s reduced holiday hours.

The popular food store released its Easter Holiday hours this week, highlighting the times the different locations will be open.

The notice advised that all inner-city stores will be open until 3pm, the Golden Gates, Mackey Street, and Winton stores will be open until 5pm and both Cable Beach stores will be open until 8pm.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on the opening times, particularly in the inner-city areas, Symonette said: “That’s based on history. We have found that activity slows down after that particular hour on holidays so it only makes sense to keep the stores that have the activity opened for long hours.”

She insisted that this decision was based on the operation of those locations.

“There’s no discrimination or anything involved,” Symonette charged.

“It’s simply a matter of operation [and] operating effectively.”

She furthered that there are a lot of expenses involved in keeping a store open, such as electricity and labour, so it is not feasible to operate a store when there is little to no activity.

“We need sales to offset the expenses,” Symonette added.