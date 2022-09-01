Operation “Blue Raven” confiscates $240k suspected cocaine

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — A team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit and Central Intelligence Unit yesterday confiscated 27.5 lbs of suspected cocaine with a street value of $240,000 in Grand Bahama.

The officers, acting on intelligence, proceeded to an unpaved road in the area of the water tank situated on Grand Bahama Highway.

Upon arrival, police observed a dark blue jeep and a Black Honda Vehicle parked and a man standing between both vehicles. Upon seeing the police vehicles, the man got into the jeep and both vehicles sped off in different directions.

“A chase ensued and while in pursuit of the jeep, the driver was seen throwing a gray bag out the window,” the crime report read.

“Officers abandon the pursuit and secured the bag. An inspection of the bag was conducted which revealed 12 packages of suspected cocaine contained inside. An attempt was made to locate the vehicles with negative results.”

“The suspected cocaine was escorted to the Drug Enforcement Office for safekeeping. The suspected drug is weighed at 27.5 lbs. with an estimated street value of $240,000.00. This matter remains under active investigation.”