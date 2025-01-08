Opening of 2025 Legal Year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Dozens of members of the legal fraternity have gathered at the Christ Church Cathedral for a special service of prayer and thanksgiving as they mark the Opening of the Legal Year, 2025.

Judges from the various courts, attorneys, court officials and members of the armed forces marched from the Supreme Court to the church where the service is being held – an annual tradition that attracts many on-lookers as they witness the procession unfold.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder, Chief Justice Ian Winder, Bar Association President Khalil Parker, Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles, Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier are among the officials present for the official service.

It is believed that the highlight of the service will be the address from Winder as he gives the legal fraternity its marching orders for the new legal year.