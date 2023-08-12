OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Bahamas to host Caribbean Investment Forum 2023

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A “premier business event” for attracting investments to the region is scheduled to take place in The Bahamas at The Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island 23 – 25 October 2023.

The Caribbean Investment Forum is being put on by the Ministry of Tourism Investments & Aviation in collaboration with the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export), the European Union and the CARICOM Secretariat.

“CIF 2023 will build upon its inaugural accomplishments including fast-tracking its mission of a more environmentally sustainable and technologically advanced Caribbean,” a statement from the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation read.

The CIF distinguishes itself by its dedicated focus on investments that aim to drive transformative growth of the Caribbean’s economy by creating job opportunities and bridging investment gaps.

This year’s forum is expected to attract a diverse audience of over 800 business professionals and is endorsed by the Bahamas Investment Authority. It is expected to highlight four key investment sectors: Agriculture Technology, renewable energy, digital business (e-commerce, innovation, and FinTech), and logistics and transport.

I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation acknowledged that The Bahamas hosting the event provides an excellent occasion to have the spotlight on what the country has to offer.

“The Bahamas is honored to host Caribbean Investment Forum, the region’s premier investment conference, when we, nations of the Caribbean, seek to leverage our investment opportunities to strengthen our economies,” Cooper said.

“For us in The Bahamas, this Forum is a singular opportunity to showcase the myriad of investment opportunities that are available across our 16-island destination, across sectors, from tourism and agriculture to renewable energy, wellness and digital.”

He added: “Over the last 18 months, our government has processed applications for more than $6 billion in foreign direct investments.”

“An attractive investment climate, compelling incentives, and low tax environment continue to draw a growing number of investors to The Bahamas. Delegates to Caribbean Investment Forum are sure to find the right fit for their investment interests here in The Bahamas. We are open for business.”

Designed as an interactive and focused environment, CIF 2023 enables participants to engage in concrete discussions, review investment dossiers, and assess proposals presented by industry experts. As the foremost investment attraction event for the Caribbean region, the Forum will be a central hub for forging partnerships, exchanging knowledge and fostering business growth.