Op-Ed: What value do we place on children?

This op-ed was submitted by Caribbean Women in Leadership’s Bahamas National Chapter concerning sentencing for the rape of minors.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Caribbean Women in Leadership, Bahamas National Chapter (‘CIWiL’) has observed with grave concern some of the recently disclosed judicial sentences handed down for Rapes against minors.

These sentences have moved us to ask: What is the Value that We place on Children? What is the Purpose of Parents and Guardians? What is the Purpose of our Prosecution and Judicial Processes and those who are key Principles in it? When a society begins to justify rape and unlawful sexual acts against minors by adults, it gives permission and continuing license to the depraved to prey upon children. Where is the outrage of our Men or is this practice fully embraced by Men and silent Women?

The culture of older men preying on younger children is legitimised via the silence and the all-too-common jokes and comments about sexual acts with young girls; comments and jokes and silence which go unchallenged along with the ‘pimping out’ of young bodies for ‘things.’ The physical and psychological damage caused by acts of rape is unending- ‘infecting’ generation after generation.

CIWiL says “No More!” and condemns these heinous criminal acts. CIWiL’s members are outraged at the apparent shifting of blame from the perpetrator to the victim and her family. We believe that our entire population and those entrusted with a duty of care for protection and to dispense justice must understand the gravitas of these heinous acts on children and by extension the larger community and generations yet unborn.

CIWiL is disappointed regarding the obvious insensitivity of those in the prosecution and judicial services and the casual ‘throw away’ treatment given to too many victims as signalled via the appallingly light sentences of late. Being a member of a gang in The Bahamas attracts a more severe penalty than the perpetrator who has raped a 10-year-old!

We fully expect those charged with protecting, prosecuting and sentencing those individuals who are convicted of sexual offences, especially against children, to do their jobs and fully perform their roles. The penalties under the Sexual Offences Act exist and should be closely adhered to.

We expect the utilisation of all sentencing options to be creatively employed including, in addition to custodial sentences and probation, the imposition of e.g. a ban of the convicted person for a significant period from the driving of a school bus or any vehicle transporting children with whom the convicted person is not related or the cancelling of a Public Service Driver’s license. We look forward to the urgent opening and full functioning of the Sexual Offences Court so that matters can be addressed in a timely manner.

Regarding the much-vaunted Sexual Offenders’ Registry: What is the status of its implementation? The Public needs to be aware of the Registered Convicted Predators. If not, there is the possibility that such Convicted Persons can remain in positions of trust or roles which provide easy access to vulnerable children and re-offend.

Parents/Guardians have a Sacred Duty to Protect minors and, upon occurrence of a sexual crime, report all crimes and any abuse against minors. Those engaged in the Judicial System and the Police Force have a Sacred Duty to Secure Justice especially on behalf of these ‘Little ones’.

We expect to see, by actions implemented, the national regard and assessment of the value of our children and our future.