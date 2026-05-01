OP-ED: The Magnificent Seven

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – I make no bones about the fact of my political allegiance, even though many otherwise sensible Bahamians continue to question it. In troubled times, locally and internationally, Bahamians are looking for strong leadership and maturity. These times dictate that we, as a people, cannot go back to playing doll house.

The PLP will be returned to power and will lock in a second consecutive term come May 12th, 2026 The Lord willing. The nation has recovered nicely from the back to back hurricanes and the devastation of COVID-19.

The Davis administration came to power in 2021 following a snap election called by then PM Hubert A. Minnis. He did so at the tail end of COVID but the economy, at that time, was still reeling from the after shocks of the same and the draconian curfews and lock downs. Bahamians, en mass, were dead mad with Minnis and his rag tailed crew, inclusive of Messrs. Pintard; Sands and Cartwright(my best friend in the FNM).

They jacked all of you up the last time. Now, they say that they are on FIRE!! Historically the FNM is the party of ‘right sizing’ which, pure and simple, means cost control and the requisite job cuts. Yes, the FNM is on FIRE and that is the road that they are on: ‘Fire as many Bahamians as possible and to hell with the inevitable consequences.

This first Davis led administration has performed well and there have been no political scandals of note. The Opposition, like a Jack-in-The Box, are noted for jumping up and down while hollering about Passports; Haitian Immigrants; VAT; the new hospital alleged corruption and everything else, the Davis administration is about performance and progress.

There are Seven cabinet Ministers who must be reelected and reappointed to the second consecutive Davis cabinet. They are: the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle (Minister of the Public Service & Labor); the Hon. Michael Darville (Minister of Health & Wellness); the Hon. Mario Bowleg (Minister of Youth; Sports & Culture); the Clay Sweeting (Minister of Works); the Hon. Ginger Mo0xey (the Minister for Grand Bahama); the Hon. Frederick A. Mitchell (Minister of Foreign Affairs) and the Hon. Zane Lightborne( Minister of the Environment).

It is not to suggest that there are other PLP cabinet ministers; simple MPs or board chairpersons, who should not also be reelected and elevated, but I dub the above singled out PLP ministers who MUST come back to office. They are the Magnificent Seven. I am particularly impressed with Messrs. Darville; Pia Glover-Rolle and the Hon. Mario Moxey.

They are hard working; focused and intellectually off the chart relative to their portfolios. More importantly, they are all hands on representatives and are not known to ‘DUCK’ constituents. The Magnificent Seven, once reelected, will, I am sure, be reappointed to the second consecutive Davis cabinet. To God then, in all things, be the glory