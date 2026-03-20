OP-ED: Predators in Paradise: A Call to Protect Our Women

NASSAU, BAHAMAS– Again, our nation is confronted with deeply troubling allegations involving a visiting guest—this time, yet another American woman reporting a sexual assault.

These incidents are not only serious; they are damaging to the very fabric of our society and to the reputation of The Bahamas as a tourist destination.

Let me be clear: the behavior of the few jet ski operators in the watersports sector who engage in predatory conduct must be called out without hesitation. And face harsh punishment. These men are not merely acting unlawfully; they are bringing an entire industry under scrutiny and casting a shadow over the many hardworking, honest Bahamian men who depend on tourism for their livelihood. It is unacceptable that such misconduct continues to surface.

Equally concerning is the apparent failure of the governing and licensing authorities responsible for overseeing this sector.

As public-facing operators entrusted with the safety of visitors and locals alike, these individuals should be thoroughly vetted. Background checks must not be optional—they must be strict. If an applicant is found to have a criminal past, they should not be permitted anywhere near an industry that places them in direct contact with our guests. We must not allow this rape culture to become a norm in our society.

This issue also forces us to confront an uncomfortable truth about a subset of men in our society. A woman has an absolute right to say no—to reject advances, to set boundaries, and to exist without harassment. When that right is ignored or violated, it signals a deeper cultural problem that cannot be excused or minimized. Predatory behavior must be met with firm consequences, including stronger penalties and longer jail sentences for those found guilty.

At the same time, while responsibility always lies with the perpetrator, it would be remiss not to also urge vigilance among visitors. To our guests and all women who come to enjoy our beautiful islands: please exercise caution. Be aware of your surroundings. If you feel unsafe, remove yourself immediately and report the situation to authorities. Avoid accepting drinks from strangers, refrain from sharing personal details with individuals you have just met, and do not leave with unfamiliar persons—especially when alone. Travel in groups when possible, and look out for one another.

This is not about placing blame on victims, but about encouraging awareness in an imperfect world where risks do exist.

We must work on both fronts: eliminating predatory behavior at its root, and promoting personal safety practices.

The Bahamas must do better. Our women—Bahamian and visitor alike—deserve to feel safe, respected, and protected.

Anything less is a failure we can no longer afford to ignore.

Sincerely,

SACH