Op-Ed: My Change of Heart – Why I decided to get the Covid-19 Vaccine

By Trevann Thompson

I hadn’t planned to take a Covid-19 vaccine at first.

I was concerned about how quickly they’d been invented, what long-term effects they might have, and why they’d been approved for “emergency use only”. Plus, I believed I could avoid getting Covid if I was careful enough.

I avoided touching my eyes, nose, and mouth, learned to love the smell of hand sanitizer, and wore my mask religiously. I kept to open spaces and said no to large gatherings. I was doing everything right.

Even so, being asthmatic, and having an asthmatic child meant my family was at a higher risk for a more severe case of Covid.

When young, healthy people I knew became seriously ill with Covid-19, I would convince myself they did something wrong. They didn’t follow the protocols well enough, waited too long to get medical attention, or didn’t steam three times a day.

It was all I could do to make sense of the sheer chaos Covid created. The uncertainty of it really did me in. You just never know what your experience will be like.

Even healthy or careful people can become incredibly sick. I know people who had mild flu-like symptoms, and those who had collapsed lungs and Covid-19-induced psychosis. There’s no rhyme or reason. Catching Covid is a gamble.

So when I eventually picked up the virus in August of 2021, I was really scared. My first thought was to get my kids out of the house, but how could I be sure they weren’t exposed too? What if I sent them away and they passed the illness on to someone who wasn’t as young and strong? Who would take care of my babies if I needed to go to the hospital? Who would pay for the stay if I had to be admitted?!

There were too many unknowns. So I had a choice to make …

I could roll the dice with Covid (probably more than once) or I could take my chances with the vaccine.

I decided to do more research before deciding.

I learned why the vaccines had been developed so fast (scientists collaborated globally and received funding from government and private entities around the world who hoped to get economies functioning again). I deduced that the risk of long-term effects from the vaccines