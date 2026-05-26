OP-ED: Learned Helplessness Is Becoming a Generational Crisis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – I am a 30-year-old Bahamian woman, mother, and wife, and over the last three election cycles, I have observed something deeply troubling taking root in our political and economic culture. It is not just frustration or disappointment, nor is it merely ordinary voter fatigue. It is something more concerning: learned helplessness.

More and more, I hear people express the belief that nothing will change, regardless of who is elected, what promises are made, how many speeches are delivered, or how much pain ordinary citizens continue to endure. This mindset is particularly evident among millennials, Gen Z, and now the emerging Gen AI generation, young people growing up in an era of artificial intelligence, digital disruption, economic uncertainty, and political distrust.

Many of us were told that if we pursued education, worked hard, stayed out of trouble, voted, respected the process, and waited our turn, opportunity would come. But what have many young Bahamians actually witnessed?

We have seen our parents work for decades and still struggle with debt, rent, mortgage payments, medical bills, high food prices, soaring electricity costs, and limited retirement security. We have watched family members remain locked out of land and home ownership. We have seen friends with degrees who are underemployed or forced to accept salaries that cannot support their independence. We have witnessed coworkers work diligently while prices rise faster than wages. We have observed communities receiving campaign promises every five years while basic infrastructure, public services, safety, housing, and opportunity remain uneven or neglected.

After three election cycles, many young people are no longer asking, “Who should we vote for?” Instead, they are asking, “What difference does it make?”

This, fellow Bahamians, is the danger.

Voter apathy does not emerge spontaneously. It grows when people begin to believe that political participation is a ritual without results. It thrives when governments change, but systems remain the same. It flourishes when campaign slogans are loud but measurable outcomes are weak. It intensifies when young voters conclude that their vote may help someone win power but will not help them build a better life.

This is “Political Learned Helplessness.”

However, the economic version may be even more damaging.

Economic learned helplessness occurs when young people stop believing that work leads to ownership. It is when they feel that entrepreneurship is reserved for the connected, homeownership is for the privileged, access to capital is for those already established, and national development is something they are expected to observe rather than influence. It is when a generation feels trapped between high ambition and low opportunity.

This feeling is spreading.

Millennials were told to get educated and enter the workforce, only to confront rising living costs and limited wealth-building pathways. Gen Z entered adulthood in a world shaped by crisis, inflation, digital disruption, and unstable economic expectations. Now Gen AI is growing up in an environment where machines may outpace institutions, jobs may be transformed before schools can adapt, and the future appears both technologically advanced and socially uncertain.

What happens when children grow up watching nothing change for their parents, siblings, cousins, neighbors, teachers, coworkers, and communities?

They absorb the unspoken lesson: effort may not matter.

That is how national despair becomes a generational inheritance.

This is not because young Bahamians are lazy. That accusation is too convenient and simplistic. Many young people are working, studying, building, creating, caregiving, hustling, innovating, and trying to survive. The problem does not lie in a lack of ambition. Rather, it stems from ambition colliding with systems that do not seem designed to convert youth potential into ownership, security, mobility, or influence.

A country cannot keep telling its young people to believe in the future while providing them with little evidence that the future includes them.

If democracy is to remain meaningful, voting must be tied to visible improvement. If economic growth is to matter, it must be linked to broader ownership. If education is to remain credible, it must connect to opportunity. If leadership is to be respected, it must demonstrate accountability.

We cannot continue to measure progress by announcements, ceremonies, press conferences, ribbon cuttings, and political talking points. We must assess progress by whether families are more secure, young people are acquiring assets, wages are keeping pace with reality, communities are improving, businesses are accessing capital, housing is becoming attainable, and citizens are experiencing real returns on their participation.

The recent election may have highlighted a growing disconnect. If the data is ever made available, though there is a high likelihood it won’t be, it might reflect this trend.

The 2026 election focused mainly on which party would win the election, missing deeper issues.

The more important question that now needs to be addressed is whether the country can restore faith in political and economic agency.

Can young people be convinced that their votes matter?

Can workers be made to believe that their labor has a future?

Can entrepreneurs be encouraged to see that the economy holds opportunities for them?

Can children be assured that their lives won’t simply repeat the struggles of the adults around them?

This is the challenge we face. We’ve fallen short by promoting learned helplessness as a winning strategy, rather than debating real, actionable strategies to empower the next generation.

Learned helplessness has become one of the most serious political and economic threats facing The Bahamas. It weakens democracy, suppresses entrepreneurship, lowers expectations, normalizes failure, and teaches citizens to endure systems instead of empowering them to change those systems.

We need a national shift from learned helplessness to learned agency.

This means having measurable government performance, economic ownership models for ordinary citizens, and ensuring that young people have access to capital, land, housing, technology, business development, and decision-making. It requires civic education that explains how power works and policies that not only promise empowerment but also deliver it structurally.

As a young Bahamian woman, I do not want my generation (Gen Z), the one before (Millennials/Gen Y), or the next (Gen AI) to inherit a sense of hopelessness disguised as realism. I do not want Generation AI to grow up believing that politics is mere theater and the economy is out of reach. I don’t want to see another election cycle where citizens are emotionally engaged during campaigns but forgotten afterward in economic terms.

The Bahamas cannot afford to train another generation to expect disappointment.

We need leadership, institutions, and citizens committed to demonstrating that change is possible, measurable, and enforceable.

When people stop believing that change is possible, democracy becomes mere performance, economics devolves to mere survival, and the future becomes something we fear instead of something we actively build.