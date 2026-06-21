OP-ED: Innovations & Clear Thinking

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – I have long been and remain a proponent of digitalization; innovation and the application of technology in the public and private sectors. Too many Bahamians, especially the mature ones like myself, like to moan and groan about the good old days and the ease of conducting transactions back then.

Well, beloved, times have and are rapidly changing for the better in most cases. Case in point. Over the years applications for the grant or outright purchase of Crown Land are submitted manually to The Lands & Surveys Department along with supporting documents. A week or so later a form letter is sent to the applicant acknowledging receipt of the same. Then the ‘horror’ begins!!

The process for such applications is tedious and completely manual. Data and information are physically entered and stored in boxes or filing cabinets. Yes, you are able to imagine the ultimate results. Files and applications get ‘lost’ or misplaced. Because of the lengthy process many Bahamians actually die while awaiting processing. This is dead wrong and a gross insult to a nation which is celebrating 54 years of Independence.

The Hon. Minister of Innovation & National Development has proposed that ALL governmental and public service departments be integrated into a single (with back up of course) server and digitalized. Instead of a particular ministry acting rogue and in complete ignorance as to what another relevant ministry may be doing is outdated and very unsafe. Mr. Bastian has a higher degree in Business & Technology from several USA based institutions.

He, et al, was an early pioneer in the mobile cell phone industry. In addition, he and his partners were able to develop the web industry to heights and levels previously unknown. As an independently wealthy young man, Minister Bastian can only be good for his constituency and the nation. His election and appointment are just what the doctor ordered. The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister made an excellent selection.

I take full credit for being one of the first Bahamians to encourage MP Bastian to seek elective office way back in 2016 just prior to the general elections which were held in 2017. He coyly ‘denied’ that he had an such ambitions and that if he had, that there would only be one ultimate goal. Words often speak for themselves…….res ipso.

For the record allow me to state right here and now that Minister Bastian, whether or not he realizes it at this juncture, is destined to ascend the political greasy pole, at the appropriate time. Yes, he is MY horse in the inevitable PLP leadership race once the beloved and enlightened Rt. Hon. Philip ‘Brave’ Davis, KC, MP voluntarily and at a time of his exclusive choice (barring an Act of God), hangs up his political hat.

The race is not to who is first in line but goes to the one who endures to the very end. Some, already, have asked me why I am not publicly supporting some of the other possible contenders. My answer across the board is and has always been : ‘Some are born great, others have greatness thrust upon them. Sebas has a date with Destiny. To God then, in all things, be the glory.