Op-Ed: Govt must act to end gender-based violence

By Equality Bahamas

Equality Bahamas is hosting a series of events as it observes International Women’s Day and facilitates civic participation in the building of the national gender machinery. Since the World Conference of the International Women’s Year in 1975, there has been increased focus on the gender machinery, described in the Beijing Platform for Action as “central policy coordinating unit inside government […] to support government-wide mainstreaming of a gender-equality perspective in all policy areas”. The Beijing Platform for Action also clearly stated that the national gender machinery must be at the highest level in government, have processes to facilitate participation of non-governmental organizations, have sufficient resources to properly function and the ability to influence all government policies. As The Bahamas has yet to properly structure and resource the national gender machinery, Equality Bahamas is identifying and compiling existing tools to move The Bahamas toward gender equality.

“This month, we are building on our activities during the Global 16 Days Campaign, familiarizing community members with the tools and practices that are critical to — and should be developed and promoted by — the national gender machinery, which is the Department of Gender and Family Affairs,” said Alicia Wallace, director of Equality Bahamas.

“We raised awareness of international mechanisms and critical documents that remain in draft form or have been shelved for years. People are talking about proposals and calling for immediate implementation, but we need to increase understanding of their contents, recognition of their gaps and participation in consultations to improve them.”

Equality Bahamas issued six demands during the Global 16 Days Campaign. They included the update and implementation of the National Strategic Plan to End Gender-based Violence, full compliance with the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), full compliance with Belém do Pará and criminalization of marital rape. The events in March 2022 will familiarize participants with the named international mechanisms and documents and create opportunities for members of the public to engage experts and practitioners, ask questions and make recommendations to improve draft documents and accelerate progress toward gender equality and a world free of violence.

“We reiterate our demand that the government meet its obligations to the people of The Bahamas. It needs to accelerate legislative reform, including the immediate criminalization of marital rape, calling it rape. Prioritize the protection and expansion of women’s human rights and address the specific needs of women, girls and people in situations of vulnerability,” said Wallace.

Upcoming Equality Bahamas events include an interactive workshop on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 with Aneesah Abdullah, Office of the United Nations resident coordinator, and Allicia Rolle, SDG Unit, on March 9 at 6pm; a discussion on the Sexual Offenses Act and proposed amendments to criminalize marital rape with Marion Bethel, CEDAW committee member, on March 15 at 6pm; and a review of the draft gender policy with Gaynel Curry, human rights expert, on March 19 at 10am. All registration links can be found at facebook.com/equality242.

Equality Bahamas is a feminist organization that promotes women’s and LGBTQI+ people’s rights as human rights through advocacy, public education and community engagement.