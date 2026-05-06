OP-ED: Election Integrity, Democratic Norms, and the Responsibility of All Stakeholders

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – As we approach the May 12th election, serious allegations of electoral fraud are being raised by both the Free National Movement and the Coalition of Independents. Such claims carry profound consequences, not merely for this election, but for the fabric of our democracy itself.

These accusations mirror those made during the 2020 U.S. presidential election by MAGA Republicans. That moment culminated in a single violent event on January 6th, but the damage has proven far deeper and more enduring. The American political system continues to bear the festering wounds from that breach of democratic norms. Institutional trust remains fractured, political polarization has intensified, and the very concept of a peaceful transfer of power—the cornerstone of democratic governance—has been destabilized. This was not the cost of one day’s events, but of the intentional delegitimizing of the electoral process itself.

The Bahamas must learn from this cautionary tale. Election fraud claims cannot be made lightly, nor can they be dismissed without rigorous examination. This places responsibility on multiple stakeholders:

The governing Progressive Liberal Party cannot message its way out of this challenge. Recorded statements by a party spokesperson flanked by empty chairs and party branding will not persuade the skeptical. It does the opposite, reinforcing the very concerns being raised. When government communications blur the line between what should be institutional authority and partisan persuasion, collapsing both into a single role, it only serves to further erode credibility.

Non-partisan observers and civil society organizations have never been more essential. In an era of declining institutional trust globally, these independent voices can carry particular weight. There are not many here in The Bahamas but those we do have must actively educate the public on electoral processes and serve as credible monitors of election integrity. Finally, our media institutions must do more than simply report on claims. They have an obligation to fact-check rigorously and in real time. The American media struggled in this regard and rightfully so. It was the media’s first real engagement with such claims. And in a world where clicks and social media engagement often trump accuracy, drama and sensationalism are incentivized. This requires newsrooms to be thoroughly educated on electoral procedures, processes, and what constitutes genuinely anomalous activity. Reporters, particularly those newer to covering elections, need sufficient expertise to distinguish between the unusual and the fraudulent. The truth is, parties confident in victory do not claim an election is being stolen. They do not work to delegitimize their own prospective victory. This raises an uncomfortable question for opposition parties: Are these claims rooted in evidence, or in the mathematics of underperformance?