Op-Ed: COP26 — climate action at the crossroads

By Nadav D Goren, deputy chief of mission, Embassy of Israel in Mexico accredited to The Bahamas and Belize

Climate change and natural disasters have had a massive impact in The Bahamas, Central America and the Caribbean region, threatening food security, health, water systems and livelihood. It then does not come as a surprise that the region has been strongly committed to combating climate change, evident most recently during the CELAC meeting in Mexico last month. The focus of the region is therefore now on the COP26 summit, where world leaders are convening to come to critical consensus on climate action. In order to be successful, countries must come to the table ready to cooperate, take into account principles of equity and engage in creative problem-solving. In that regard, Israel is uniquely equipped to lend its experience and capabilities towards innovative solutions.

Global leadership is currently at critical crossroads — if countries can agree on the target of net zero emissions by 2050, we may likely avoid crossing the warming threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius. This will ensure that we will evade the most severe consequences of the climate crisis. However, if such an agreement cannot be reached, then we will inevitably move closer towards the wide variety of natural disasters that are threatening the future of mankind and acutely felt in The Bahamas, Central America and the Caribbean.

The goal of achieving climate stability is daunting yet attainable. It requires putting in place innovative and practical solutions, such as have been utilized by the Israeli climate-tech ecosystem. Israel boasts a vibrant startup sector, strong investment trends and a focus on R&D — all of which have contributed to a climate innovation ecosystem, which includes over 1,200 companies and startups. The fact that 10 percent of all new high-tech companies founded in Israel last year were in the field of climate innovation speaks to the upward trend the country is experiencing. Israel offers a diverse range of climate-related solutions: in agriculture, it has pioneered drip irrigation and precision agriculture, and with regard to water management, Israel holds the world record with only three percent water loss rate and 90 percent wastewater reuse rate. Furthermore, the country is a global leader in desalination, energy storage, energy efficiency, reforestation, sustainable transportation and mobility, animal protein substitutes and food loss prevention.

Israel is committed to sharing its technical knowledge and collaborating with other countries in order to assist in reaching global mitigation targets and building resilience among already-affected countries. Additionally, this contribution will further the implementation rate of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focused on climate action.

Many countries, The Bahamas included, have expressed hope that the COP26 will prove to be a positive turning point towards greater climate accountability. While this shift in policy is needed, practical solutions must also be implemented in order to catalyze change from the bottom up. Israel remains a ready partner to contribute to this effort.

The Embassy of Israel in Mexico is concurrent for Belize and The Bahamas.