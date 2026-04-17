Caribbean Pushes for Just Energy Transition Ahead of Global Santa Marta Talks

By- Vanessa Clarke

NASSAU,BAHAMAS– The decisions made in Santa Marta at the end of April are expected to shape how—and how quickly—the world moves away from fossil fuels. For the Caribbean, the question is not just about transition, but about whether that transition will reflect the region’s economic realities and climate vulnerabilities.

In the lead-up to the April 28–29 conference in Santa Marta, Colombia, Caribbean governments and civil society leaders are consolidating their position following a high-level convening in Saint Lucia earlier this month—working to ensure that the region’s priorities are clearly defined, coordinated, and difficult to ignore on the global stage.

Caribbean governments and civil society leaders are stepping up efforts to shape the global conversation on transitioning away from fossil fuels, following a high-level regional convening held in Saint Lucia earlier this month.

The two-day meeting, held from March 2–3, brought together senior officials, technical experts, and civil society representatives to define a coordinated regional position ahead of the First International Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels, set for April in Santa Marta, Colombia.

For countries like The Bahamas—highly vulnerable to climate impacts yet heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels—the outcomes of both the convening and the upcoming conference carry significant implications for energy security, economic resilience, and long-term development.

A Critical Moment for Climate Diplomacy

The Saint Lucia convening comes at a time when global climate negotiations are facing increasing pressure to move beyond commitments and into implementation.

Despite broad agreement on the need to limit global warming to 1.5°C, major gaps remain between climate ambition and actual fossil fuel production. According to the 2025 UNEP Production Gap Report, governments are projected to produce more than double the amount of fossil fuels consistent with that target by 2030.

This disconnect has placed renewed urgency on initiatives such as the proposed Fossil Fuel Treaty, which seeks to establish a structured, equitable, and science-based pathway for phasing out oil, gas, and coal.

The upcoming Santa Marta Conference—co-hosted by Colombia and the Netherlands—will mark the first major diplomatic effort to explore how such a transition can be operationalized outside of traditional UN climate negotiations.

Why It Matters for The Bahamas

For The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean, the stakes are not abstract.

Small island developing states (SIDS) have long been at the forefront of global climate advocacy, playing a decisive role in securing the 1.5°C target under the Paris Agreement. Yet they continue to face disproportionate impacts from climate change, including stronger storms, coastal erosion, and rising sea levels.

At the same time, the region must navigate the economic realities of transitioning away from fossil fuels, particularly in energy systems that remain heavily reliant on imported oil.

Dr. James Fletcher, CARICOM Climate Envoy, emphasized that the region’s credibility in global climate diplomacy rests not only on its vulnerability, but on its ability to articulate practical solutions.

“If we are calling for a just transition away from fossil fuels, we must also clearly articulate how that transition will support small island developing states—through concessional finance, debt reform, expanded energy access, renewable scale-up, and social protection for affected communities.”

Financing the Transition

A central issue emerging from the convening—and one that will likely dominate discussions in Santa Marta—is financing.

Caribbean countries continue to face a significant gap between climate commitments and available funding, with much of the financing that does exist coming in the form of loans rather than grants.

This creates additional fiscal pressure for countries already managing high debt burdens.

“Caribbean countries face a significant climate finance gap that makes implementation of our Nationally Determined Contributions extremely challenging,” said Charlin Bodlee, Chief Technical Advisor at the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency.

She noted that without increased access to grant financing and more flexible financial mechanisms, the region’s transition efforts could be slowed or compromised.

Balancing Urgency with Equity

While the urgency of reducing fossil fuel dependence is widely recognized, Caribbean stakeholders have also emphasized that the transition must be equitable.

An unmanaged phase-out risks deepening existing inequalities, particularly for workers and communities that depend on fossil fuel-related industries.

At the same time, continued fossil fuel expansion—particularly offshore oil and gas exploration—poses long-term environmental and economic risks for the region.

Civil society groups at the convening underscored the importance of ensuring that communities most affected by climate change are included in decision-making processes and benefit from emerging green economy opportunities.

“The region needs affordable and accessible renewable energy, education and community awareness, and the upskilling of workers for the green economy,” said Carolina Sanchez of the Fossil Free Wider Caribbean Network.

Toward a Unified Caribbean Position

The Saint Lucia meeting concluded with a strengthened sense of regional alignment, with both governments and civil society identifying key priorities to carry forward into Santa Marta.

These include:

•⁠ ⁠Securing equitable access to climate finance

•⁠ ⁠Advancing a clear and accountable framework for fossil fuel phase-out

•⁠ ⁠Ensuring meaningful inclusion of small island developing states in global decision-making

•⁠ ⁠Protecting vulnerable communities and ecosystems throughout the transition

The convening also reinforced the importance of regional coordination, particularly as Caribbean countries seek to amplify their voice in global negotiations often dominated by larger economies.

Looking Ahead to Santa Marta

As preparations continue, the Santa Marta Conference is being positioned as more than just another climate meeting.

It represents an opportunity to move from dialogue to action—defining the practical mechanisms needed to deliver a global transition away from fossil fuels.

For The Bahamas and its regional counterparts, the challenge will be ensuring that this transition is not only fast, but fair—one that recognizes the unique vulnerabilities of small island states while supporting their path toward energy independence and resilience.

Because for the Caribbean, the question is no longer whether the transition will happen—but whether it will happen in a way that safeguards the region’s future.