Caribbean Advocates Push for Fossil Fuel Treaty and Fair Transition Framework

By- Vanessa Clarke

NASSAU, BAHAMAS–With less than two weeks until the Santa Marta Conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels, Caribbean civil society is intensifying its push to shape the global agenda—making it clear that urgency alone is not enough.

Across the region, organizations are entering this critical moment with a unified position: any global transition must be equitable, inclusive, and backed by real financing. As delegates prepare to convene in Santa Marta from April 28–29, Caribbean advocates are sharpening their demands—seeking to ensure that the realities of small island developing states are not sidelined in the decisions that follow.

For Carolina Sanchez, Coordinator of the Fossil Free Wider Caribbean Network, the recent Saint Lucia convening marked a turning point in how civil society is positioning itself within global climate negotiations.

“The most important outcome are the collective demands developed by civil society,” Sanchez said, pointing to a shared regional agenda focused on accessible renewable energy, public education, and workforce development for the green economy.

These priorities, she emphasized, are not aspirational—they are conditional.

“All of these demands depend on access to grants, financial partnerships and tailored loans for our countries.”

From Vulnerability to Advocacy Power

The Caribbean’s position in global climate discussions remains paradoxical.

The region contributes less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions yet faces some of the most severe climate impacts. At the same time, it is increasingly under threat from expanding fossil fuel exploration within its own waters.

For Sanchez, this reality makes participation in global forums like Santa Marta non-negotiable.

“The Santa Marta Conference is an important space for Caribbean civil society to be vocal about how international cooperation must work,” she said.

She noted that the conference presents a critical opportunity to ensure that global transition frameworks reflect the specific vulnerabilities and realities of small island developing states—particularly in relation to marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

Defining a Just Transition

A central theme emerging from regional discussions is the concept of a just transition—a shift away from fossil fuels that does not leave workers, communities, or vulnerable groups behind.

Across the Caribbean, civil society organizations are working to ensure that this principle is not diluted in policy discussions.

“Many of our organizations work precisely on making sure that frontline communities have a seat at the table,” Sanchez explained.

This includes active engagement with small-scale fishing communities, Indigenous groups, and labour organizations, as well as efforts to amplify their perspectives in both regional and international advocacy spaces.

The goal is clear: ensure that climate solutions are grounded in lived realities, not imposed from the top down.

Strength in Regional Collaboration

Despite limited financial and human resources, Caribbean civil society is increasingly leveraging collaboration as a strategic advantage.

Regional networks and coalitions are enabling organizations to pool expertise, access funding opportunities, and expand their reach in global climate processes.

“We are seeing more networks and coalitions being developed in the region,” Sanchez said, noting that coordinated efforts can strengthen both advocacy and access to resources.

This growing alignment is expected to play a critical role in shaping Caribbean participation at Santa Marta and beyond.

Red Lines for Santa Marta

As discussions move toward the international stage, Caribbean civil society has outlined a set of clear priorities—some of which are being framed as non-negotiable.

Among them is the push for a binding Fossil Fuel Treaty, one that establishes enforceable timelines for phase-out and introduces stronger accountability mechanisms.

There is also a strong call for reform of the global financial system to better reflect the realities of small island developing states, including improved access to grants, concessional financing, and technical support.

Equally important is the demand for a more inclusive decision-making framework—one that brings civil society, Indigenous communities, and technical experts into the process.

Underlying all of these priorities is a consistent emphasis on a human rights-based approach, particularly in protecting coastal communities and vulnerable populations.

Balancing Transition and Economic Reality

For many Caribbean countries, the transition away from fossil fuels is not a simple policy shift—it is a structural transformation.

Energy systems remain heavily dependent on fossil fuels, and there are legitimate concerns about economic disruption.

Sanchez acknowledged these complexities, stressing that transition pathways must be grounded in regional realities.

“The region needs financial and technical support to seriously develop transition pathways that actually reflect the reality of its people,” she said.

She pointed to examples in Latin America where participatory processes have been used to design transition roadmaps—ensuring that communities are involved in shaping timelines and outcomes.

At the same time, she emphasized the need for greater public awareness.

“Most people cannot imagine a future without fossil fuels,” she noted, underscoring the importance of education in shifting both public perception and policy direction.

Beyond Santa Marta

While the upcoming conference represents a key milestone, Sanchez is clear that it cannot be the endpoint.

“The Caribbean civil society needs to continue this momentum of collective advocacy beyond Santa Marta,” she said.

This includes strengthening engagement within regional bodies such as CARICOM, as well as preparing for future global negotiations.

There is also a growing recognition that Caribbean countries may need to build broader alliances—particularly with Latin American and Pacific small island states—to increase their influence in global decision-making spaces.

A Defining Moment for Caribbean Advocacy

As the global conversation on fossil fuel phase-out accelerates, Caribbean civil society is positioning itself not just as a stakeholder—but as a strategic voice.

The message coming out of Saint Lucia is clear: the transition must be fast, but it must also be fair.

And for the Caribbean, fairness will be measured not in promises—but in financing, inclusion, and tangible outcomes.