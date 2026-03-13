OP-ED: Beyond the Hawksbill Creek Agreement

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – For seventy years, the promise of Freeport has been suspended between two masters: the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and the Government of The Bahamas. Residents have often been spectators in their own city, caught in a cycle where responsibility for the island’s progress was perpetually shifted across a jurisdictional divide. The landmark arbitration ruling signals a definitive end to that ambiguity. While some fear that increased government involvement may erode the “ease of doing business” that served as Freeport’s hallmark, we must recognize a profound transformation: the collision of historical contract and modern sovereignty.

For decades, the Port operated as a private monopoly, governed by the 1955 Hawksbill Creek Agreement (HCA). When infrastructure faltered, the GBPA—led by the Hayward and St. George families—often faced criticism for prioritizing shareholder interests over civic duty. Conversely, the Government frequently used the HCA as a shield, claiming its hands were tied by the Port’s exclusive authority. The Tribunal has now shattered those shields, but this victory for the State raises critical questions regarding the sanctity of the original contract.

Recent tensions have turned deeply personal. Rupert Hayward’s public defense of his family’s Bahamian identity highlights a sharp divide: the families view themselves as foundational partners who have anchored the island for generations, while the Government characterizes the current governance as a “corporatocracy” that must be dismantled. Critics argue the Government’s assertions are effectively repudiated by the fact that the State entered the HCA voluntarily. They contend that if a government can retroactively redefine a signed contract because it now views the arrangement as an unacceptable corporate structure, the stability of all long-term investments is called into question.

However, the Tribunal introduces a “third way.” It posits that decades of shared practice—where both the Government and the GBPA operated in a regulatory grey area—functionally amended the spirit of the original agreement. By ruling that the Government’s decades-long role in immigration, customs, and development was tacitly accepted, the Tribunal has sidestepped the question of contractual nullification by establishing that the agreement had evolved in practice.

This is the new reality. The era of the “private city-state” is being superseded by a more conventional model of national sovereignty. Yet, the burden is now on the Government to prove this shift leads to performance, not gridlock. If the State is to reclaim its authority, it must ensure the transition is about fiscal and economic accountability rather than merely replacing one form of control with another.

The monopoly of private management has ended; now, the era of performance must begin. Accountability must be the metric by which both the Port and the Government are judged, lest Freeport be left navigating a future defined by litigation rather than innovation.

By: Rochelle R. Dean