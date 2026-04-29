OP-ED: Beaches & Parks-Baseless Witch Haunt?

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –The Prime Minister , after many months of begging and pleading by the FNM and it’s hapless leadership infighters, decided a few weeks ago to ring the proverbial bell. Now that he has done precisely that, they are still not satisfied.

They claim to have all sorts of ‘issues’ from the way voters’ registration was conducted, to the manner in which Returning Officers are appointed, the personal conduct and demeanor of the Parliamentary Commissioner , a .bogus. demand that the USA send ‘Election Observers’ and the latest ‘complaint’ is the distribution of official voter’s lists.

As a political observer and a PLP strategist I watch ALL political rallies and may attend a few in person, where warranted or by necessity. The recent rally hosted by the FNM, was well choreographed. The substance of the speeches by nominated candidates, however, left much to be desired, in my view.

Most of them harped on accountability and transparency….two important pillars of public trust in politicians, across the board. I took no exceptions to those points. What I did take exception to was the almost bald naked promises of’ threats and actual persecutions once and if the FNM is returned to power.

The seat less wonder, current National Chairman of the patently desperate FNM in his ardent desire to extract political retribution on the PLP and its parliamentary caucus. He along with the predestined ‘defeated’ candidate for Mount Moriah, former Assistant Commissioner of Police, whose name has been negatively referred to in a wide opened criminal case over in the State of Florida, have stridently warned of prosecutions.

Some obviously DUMB politicians and their STUPID allies believe that payment for contracts at The Beaches & Parks Authority are dealt with by one man….the Hon. Markell Bonaby, the PLP’s nominated for Mount Moriah. Not so.

The contracts themselves are vetted and approved by a committee. Approved payments are only made once the appropriate voucher would have been approved and issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs / the Treasury. It is not a piggy bank operation as was the case with the desperate FNM.

The FNM is clutching at straws after flinging Dr. Minnis to the side, like an old wet dog (no offence meant). Having cobbled together a coalition of political rejects (Sands); political rethreads (Darren Henfield) and some of whom they regurgitated (their Saint Barnabas & Englerston candidates, good people by the way) the headless amalgamation is structing around, while clucking, like the CHICKEN that they are!!

Chairman McKell Bonaby isan impeccable and fully transparent politician, bar none. I have personally known him and his legal exploits for many years. In my honest opinion, there is nota known ‘crooked’ bone in his body!! My good friend the Hon. Shannendon Cartwright, God bless him, faced investigations back then so we are looking at what might be a tit for tat

In four years, they FNM never moved a debate in Parliament or asked relevant questions, as it could/should have done about the Beaches & Parks Authority, now that they are desperate to snatch CERTAIN DEFEAT and annihilation come the 12th day of May, AD,2026, the squawks are becoming louder!! To God then, in all things, be the glory.