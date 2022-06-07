Op-Ed: Another test for our country and our aviation community

By Dr Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director-General of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation

Yesterday was another test for our country and our Aviation Community.

As a Christian in Leadership, however, I firmly believe that in all things we are “More than Conquerors”, and that God causes all things to work together for our good and ultimately, His glory.

It is no good pretending that as Christian leaders we have little or no power. We do.

We are not perfect, but we need to understand that it is God who has placed us in positions to ensure that we use our power and authority in right and godly ways.

So while we were busy activating our emergency response plan, I was also busy activating the response of Heaven through prayer. I communicated with many local authorities, while also communicating with the Sovereign Authority; whose wisdom is superior to my own limited knowledge and human frailty.

Yesterday, I prayed for every survivor of the Long Island plane crash as I witnessed them exiting the USGC helicopter. I called them by name, while calling on the name of my God–The Jehovah Rapha who heals. I continue to pray for the family of the deceased, that Jehovah Shalom would be their peace. I pray for wisdom for those charged with leading the investigation. Above all, I pray that the immortal, invisible and invincible hand of God will continue to cover our airways and our beautiful country.