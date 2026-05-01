OP-ED: Advanced Poll Apology

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Thank you to those poll workers who executed their jobs effectively and efficiently on April 30! Your service was, and is, greatly appreciated!

However, based on the many Facebook posts highlighting the issues that negatively affected the advanced

poll, the Parliamentary Registration Department (PRD) owes the voting public an apology instead, as

opposed to yet another excuse and ‘systematic glitch’ comment received in today’s notice.

The whole point of registration beforehand was to provide those expected numbers and prepare accordingly,

so how can they use ‘it was the largest number of voters ever’ as an excuse!

The overly long waits in the hot sun were not acceptable, and the chaotic disorganization was pathetic.

Obviously there was lack of preparation and organization at certain stations, where barriers, proper signage,

and clear procedural instructions and activities were sadly lacking.

To treat the general public in this manner is unconscionable, not to mention the lack of care shown to many

senior citizens and disabled voters who received no preferential treatment.

In addition, the advanced poll exercise demonstrated why electoral financial transparency and reform is

crucial going forward.

Political advertisement ‘bullying’ should also not be allowed as evidenced by the unfair saturation of PLP paraphernalia along the voting route days beforehand. This denied necessary provision for drop off points for the disabled, the elderly and the general public, as well as obstructed sidewalk space which also becomes a public safety hazard! Each political candidate should be allowed only one tent on election day, and extensive flag banners and other advertising paraphernalia should be equally and strictly regulated!

The chaos and confusion that took place yesterday in some areas shows that the PRD was simply not

organized nor properly prepared! So say ya sorry, and get to work providing sufficient resources and proper

training to do the right thing for March 12! We must demand better, Bahamas, because we deserve better!