OP-ED: A Teacher Shortage Is Really a Teacher Value Problem

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Education has announced that The Bahamas is short by nearly 300 teachers and is now looking overseas to recruit educators while also calling on retired teachers to return to the classroom. Those may be necessary short-term solutions, and I commend every retired teacher willing to answer that call. I also commend the Ministry for recognizing the urgency of the situation. But if we are honest with ourselves, we must also admit something else. We did not wake up one morning and suddenly lose 300 teachers. This shortage has been years in the making.

There was a time when becoming a teacher was something families celebrated. A teacher was respected. A teacher could buy a home, raise a family, and build a stable life. Today, many young Bahamians look at the profession and ask themselves a simple question: “How am I supposed to make it”. The truth is hard to ignore. An entry level teacher can earn less than a fast food supervisor. That is not a criticism of fast food workers. Every honest job deserves respect. But when someone spends years earning a college degree to shape the minds of our children, that career should offer a standard of living that reflects its value.

We cannot continue saying children are our future while treating the people who prepare that future as an afterthought. If we want more young people enrolling in colleges to study education, then teaching must once again become a career people admire, not one they avoid because they cannot afford to build a life with it.

Calling retired teachers back into the classroom is a good temporary measure, and I support it. I also believe we should invite professionals in the private sector who already hold master’s and doctoral degrees to help fill specialty subjects and elective courses in our high schools. Many accountants, engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, artists, and technology professionals have knowledge that our students would benefit from. We should create an accelerated pathway for these highly qualified professionals to earn a teaching certificate while receiving mentorship in the classroom.

We must also rethink what a teaching career looks like. Too many excellent teachers feel that after years of service, the only way to advance is to leave the classroom and move into administration. That should not be the only path. We should create specialist career tracks that allow outstanding teachers to become master educators, curriculum specialists, and mentors to younger teachers while remaining in the classroom. Rewarding excellence, experience, and leadership without taking great teachers away from students will strengthen our education system and make teaching a profession where young people can see a real future.

At the same time, we should strengthen partnerships between our public schools and the private sector. Businesses, professional associations, and industry leaders should play a greater role in supporting schools through mentorship, internships, classroom enrichment, and career exposure. When students see successful Bahamians regularly investing their time and knowledge in education, they begin to connect what they are learning today with the opportunities that await them tomorrow. Education should not exist in isolation. It should be connected to the real world our children are preparing to enter.

The teacher shortage is not just about numbers. It is about value. Until teaching once again becomes a profession that offers dignity, opportunity, career growth, and financial security, this shortage will continue to grow. Recruiting overseas may help us this September. Calling retirees may help us this year. But inspiring the next generation of Bahamian teachers is how we solve this problem for the next twenty years.

Our children deserve great teachers. Our teachers deserve a nation that values them just as much as we value the future they are preparing every single day.