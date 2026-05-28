OP-ED: A Right, Not a Privilege

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – I grew up in Lebanon during a time of conflict. The reason I was able to leave a country at war and build a future was simple: my parents believed in education. That belief changed everything. Education opens doors. It transforms lives.

I want to share a message that matters deeply to me: talent should never go unnoticed. Since 2018, the International Day of Education is observes ever January and a global call to action is issued. This year’s theme for calls on youth to be agents of change. But how do we make that possible if access to quality education is challenging?

Education cannot be a privilege reserved for the few. That conviction led me to create the Nsouli Scholars Programme: a commitment to democratize opportunity and build pathways for the next generation of leaders.

Last year, our scholars came from across the globe: South Africa, Germany, Sri Lanka, Kenya, China, Lebanon, Jordan, Greece, the USA, Vietnam, Serbia, and Palestine. They joined Inspired schools from Sotogrande in Spain to Brookhouse in Kenya, and from Reddam House Berkshire in the UK to Moraitis in Greece. They now learn in environments that have world-class teaching, cutting-edge facilities, and an international community that believes in excellence.

Now in its third year, this fully funded programme gives students access to Inspired’s global group and comprehensive curriculum; combining academic rigor with sports, performing arts, and creative expression. Behind every scholar is a story of resilience and aspiration. They are future scientists, elite athletes, and gifted performers and are united by a desire to make a difference.

Today, more than 2,200 students benefit from scholarships and bursaries across Inspired’s 125 schools worldwide. At any given time, up to 50 Nsouli Scholars are part of our community. This programme reflects a personal promise: to remove barriers, widen access, and empower students to pursue their dreams. Because when we believe in their potential, they learn to believe in themselves.

Education gave me the chance to build Inspired Education Group and my life’s work. Now, it is my turn to help others do the same.

If you know a student who could benefit from this opportunity, share it with them today. To find out more information about the Nsouli Scholars Programme, please visit https://www.inspirededu.com/nsouli-scholars-2026.