Online petition launched to cancel national exams

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An online petition calling for the cancellation of national exams had garnered more than 5,000 signatures in the less than 12 hours.

The change.org petition was launched by ‘Brianna Pintard’ shortly after an announcement by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis that delayed exams, including BJCs and BGCSEs will now be held on July 13.

Minnis made the announcement during a Ministry of Health press conference that began at 5pm yesterday.

The petition read: “Due to the Corona virus pandemic schools have been closed since March 16, 2020.

“Many students do not have the privilege to access electronic devices which resulted in not being allowed Access to virtual education platforms.”

It continued: “However, the Prime minister has still decided to continue with national exams. In the event that there is an emergency forecasted grades have been put in place to ensure that students receive a grade. Sign this petition to cancel national exams and use forecasted grades.”

As of 7am on Friday, the petition had grown to more than 5,500 signatures.

The Bahamas Union of Teachers also acknowledged concerns over the announcement of exam dates.

BUT president Belinda Wilson advised members last night that their summer break begins on June 19.

Wilson acknowledged concerns over the new date in a voice note to members, adding the union will respond after more information is given during the budget debate next week.