Online choir invites people worldwide to sing for the queen

ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM — The Self-Isolation Choir is inviting members of the public from all around the world to take part in a free singing project and will present the final recording to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in memory of HRH Prince Philip on June 10, when he would have been 100 years old.

The Self-Isolation Choir (SIC) was founded in March 2020 as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, aiming to provide comfort and support to people worldwide who were feeling disconnected from family, friends and society by bringing them together to sing glorious choral works.

SIC has since attracted more than 10,000 international singers and received special commendation in the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Inspiration Award 2020

Mark Strachan, SIC founder, explained: “We intend to record thousands of voices singing the hymn ‘Eternal Father, Strong To Save’, which was chosen by Prince Philip himself to be performed at his funeral.

“We will hold online sessions to learn this beautiful hymn and will then ask everyone to record their version on their mobile phone or computer and send it to us. We will combine all our voices in the studio to create one huge sound, and present our version of the hymn to her majesty the queen on Thursday, 10th June, which would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.”

Strachan said taking part is free of charge, but donations are welcome and all profits will be donated to the Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) International Award — of which The Bahamas’ Governor General’s Youth Award (GGYA) is a part.

“We would like to encourage everyone in the Commonwealth and beyond to take part, especially anyone who has ever participated in the wonderful DofE programme,” he continued.

According to SIC, singers will be taught and conducted by Ralph Allwood MBE DMus, a highly acclaimed choral director, teacher and conductor who was director of music at Eton College for 26 years.

Online rehearsals will take place on Monday, May 10, and Thursday, May 13, at 17:00 BST (12pm EST in The Bahamas).

Singers will then have until Monday, May 17, to record and submit their voice and optional headshot picture to create a montage picture of the whole choir. This will also be presented to the queen.

Further information about this project and how to take part is available on the Self-Isolation Choir’s website at www.theselfisolationchoir.com.