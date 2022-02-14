One Young World to hold first-ever Bahamas caucus on February 17

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — One Young World, the global forum that connects the world’s most impactful young leaders, will hold its first-ever Bahamas caucus, entitled “Climate Action: Roadmap to Climate Recovery in the Caribbean”, at the University of The Bahamas on February 17, 2022.

The hybrid event is co-sponsored by the Office of the Prime Minister and the University of the Bahamas.

Shanaye Smith, One Young World ambassador, Bahamas, said: “One Young World appreciates that Prime Minister [Philip Brave] Davis recognized the importance of strengthening and deepening international partnerships in fighting climate change.

“Late last year, he addressed some of the Caribbean’s One Young World ambassadors and invited them to host an event here.

“It’s fitting that this caucus will address climate change mitigation as The Bahamas, being a small island developing state, is one of the most vulnerable nations to the effects of climate change.”

The climate action caucus aims to facilitate collaboration surrounding climate change mitigation with international stakeholders.

The one-day event will bring together One Young World ambassadors and Bahamian climate leaders to connect, collaborate and share key strategies that can be implemented in The Bahamas and Caribbean to diminish the effects of climate change.

Established in 2009, One Young World connects the youngest and most talented people, ensuring that their concerns, opinions and solutions are heard and considered by those in power.

Their annual One Young World Summit brings together the brightest young talent from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact.

Each year, delegates from more than 190 countries are counseled by influential political, business and humanitarian leaders such as Justin Trudeau, Paul Polman and Meghan Markle, amongst many other global figures.

Davis will be the keynote speaker at the Bahamas caucus. He will also be joined by One Young World Co-founder David Jones.

To register to attend virtually, visit oneyoungworld.com.