ONE MORE CONTENDER: Foulkes announces bid for FNM chairman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes yesterday announced his bid for the Free National Movement’s (FNM) chairmanship during the party’s February convention.

Foulkes confirmed his run in an interview with Eyewitness News, saying that he believes his long-running history within the party and his experience in governance will be beneficial to the future of the FNM.

He said his campaign is able to strengthen the party moving forward by focusing on three key visions.

Foulkes explained that he will seek to unify the party, strengthen the constituency associations, including a special focus on women and youth, and listen and respond to party members on all issues.

He further said he believes the FNM can win the 2026 General Election and regain governance of the country.

Foulkes joins former Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands and former Yamacraw MP Elsworth Johnson, who have also put their names forth for the position.

Johnson launched his chairmanship campaign during the party’s one-day convention at Holy Trinity Activities Centre last Saturday.

He said he believes “the moment is right and I am being guided by faith”, adding that he can deliver what the party needs to be reinvigorated.

Meanwhile, Sands said he believes he is able to go toe-to-toe with any political figure in this country.

The former Golden Gates MP said he applauds the other contenders and welcomes fellow FNM colleagues to join the race, but is confident in his ability to secure the win.

MARCO City MP Michael Pintard was elected as the party’s new leader, defeating East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson and Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis.

Pintard won with 297 votes, while Thompson had 103 and Lewis garnered 44.

The FNM plans to hold a full convention with all other leadership positions open for contest in February 2022.

Carl Culmer, the party’s current chairman, has not yet publicly advised whether he will seek reelection.