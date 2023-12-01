One man injured in multiple boat fire on Potter’s Cay dock

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Assistant Chief Superintendent and Chief Fire Officer Demeris Armbrister revealed that one man received injuries on his arms due to a fire that engulfed three boats moored at Potter’s Cay Dock.

The fire chief confirmed that the fire was extinguished on all vessels not long after firefighters arrived on the scene.

This is the second fire to occur at the dock in recent weeks.

Armbrister told media Friday morning that a number of factors could have led to the fire, which erupted sometime after 9:00 am.

Investigations into this incident are ongoing.