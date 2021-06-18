One man dead, two others hospitalized in Garden Hills shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — One man is dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting incident in Garden Hills last night.

According to police, the incident took place on Alocassa Street shortly after 10pm.

“Initial inquiries revealed that a silver mid-size vehicle approached a residence, where a male and female were sitting outside on a wall,” the statement read.

“A male exited, armed with a firearm, and opened fire, injuring both of them.

The statement continued: “The suspect then returned to the vehicle, and as the driver attempted to flee in a western direction along Alacassa Street. Their vehicle was impeded by another vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction.

“One of the suspects exited their vehicle and fired several shots at the vehicle that was obstructing them. The driver was shot several times about his body. Investigations into this matter continue.”

Police said one of the victims succumbed to his injuries after they were transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services. The other two victims were said to be in stable condition.